Cadence Bank Buys 2,117 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 271.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $480.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

