Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,342,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 6,992,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63,420.0 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

BDWBF stock remained flat at $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

