Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 32,445 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,445 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $57,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $103.79 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

