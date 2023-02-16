Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $65,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.9 %
ASND opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.74.
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
