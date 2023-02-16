Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 968,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $123,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $153.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

