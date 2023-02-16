Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 10,336 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $94,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after purchasing an additional 223,117 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,459,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Allegion by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,199,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,974 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.