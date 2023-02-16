Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.42% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $63,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

