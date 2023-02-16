Brown Advisory Inc. Has $80.01 Million Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,755 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.05% of Inari Medical worth $80,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Shares of NARI opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,619,350. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.