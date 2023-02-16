Brown Advisory Inc. Has $75.63 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,490 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $75,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $268.20 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

