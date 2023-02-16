Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.50% of Envestnet worth $61,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,306,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,030,000 after buying an additional 111,144 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 937,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENV opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

