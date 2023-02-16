Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 312,753 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,753 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.55% of Encompass Health worth $69,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Encompass Health by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 49.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 483,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

