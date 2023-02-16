Brokerages Set Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terran Orbital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 67,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $103,593.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,685.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,141 shares of company stock worth $356,035. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Terran Orbital by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Further Reading

