Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) PT at $64.32

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.32.

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.