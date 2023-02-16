Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Issue $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,052. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day moving average is $150.70.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.