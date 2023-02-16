Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 85.8% annually over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 64.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $586.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.