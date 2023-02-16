BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,594 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $460.94 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $384.80 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.27.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

