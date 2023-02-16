BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $127.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average of $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

