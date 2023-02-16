BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,295 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

