Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.90 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,676,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,403,006.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,066 shares of company stock valued at $290,046. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after buying an additional 298,822 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 5.4% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 272,668 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.