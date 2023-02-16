Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 1.9 %

Bridgeline Digital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,802. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of 106.11 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLIN shares. TheStreet raised Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

