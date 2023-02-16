BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.79

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 1885998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several research firms have commented on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.70.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 362,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,827 in the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

