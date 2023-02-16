Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Brembo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from €11.10 ($11.94) to €13.80 ($14.84) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Brembo SpA engages in the manufacture and provision of braking system solutions for automotive vehicles. It operates through the Discs and After Market business segments. The Discs segment comprises the systems and motorbikes. The After Market segment refers to the performance of the group. The company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda on January 11, 1961 and is headquartered in Curno, Italy.

