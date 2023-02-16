Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 733 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

TSM stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $481.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

