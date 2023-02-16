Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 4,669 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.4 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.51. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.