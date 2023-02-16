Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 21,615 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.19% of Kimball International worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kimball International by 586.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimball International during the second quarter worth about $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kimball International during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.
Kimball International Price Performance
Shares of KBAL stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Kimball International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on KBAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
