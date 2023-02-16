Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,665 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 174.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

