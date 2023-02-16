Brandes Investment Partners LP Invests $637,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

