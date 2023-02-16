Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,523 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. FMR LLC grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 62.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

