Braintrust (BTRST) Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Braintrust has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $82.52 million and $789,128.21 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

