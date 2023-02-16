Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 575.5 days.

BYDGF has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.02. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.58.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

