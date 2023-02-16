Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 6,735 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $129.10. 105,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.77.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

