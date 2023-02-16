Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NEM traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.