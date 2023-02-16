Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 2,258 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $149.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.