Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 133,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

