Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.60

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.60 and traded as high as C$16.40. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.38, with a volume of 8,070 shares traded.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$349.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.13%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

