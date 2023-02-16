Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. 14,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 31,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Boqii Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Boqii had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.54 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boqii

Boqii Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boqii stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited ( NYSE:BQ Get Rating ) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Boqii worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Articles

