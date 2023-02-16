Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) & Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Critical Analysis

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 15.23% 81.11% 15.96% Global Business Travel Group N/A 26.27% 6.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booking and Global Business Travel Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $16.02 billion 6.09 $1.17 billion $60.89 41.33 Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

Booking has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Booking and Global Business Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 10 15 1 2.65 Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Booking presently has a consensus price target of $2,496.38, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus price target of $8.68, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Booking.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Booking beats Global Business Travel Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

