Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Vertical Research boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.07.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 535,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,926. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.95. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$69.10.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

