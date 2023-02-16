BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 13.11 and last traded at 13.12. Approximately 44,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 33,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.17.

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.