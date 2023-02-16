Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Up 21.7% in January

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOAC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,615. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 853,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $8,340,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

