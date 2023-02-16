Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85 to $0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 3,383,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,407.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 33.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $260,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

