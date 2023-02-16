Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85 to $0.90 EPS.
BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.30.
BLMN traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 3,383,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 33.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $260,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $219,000.
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
