Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.08

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 590036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 6.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

