BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period.

NYSE:MVF opened at $7.06 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

