Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 102.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

