BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,954,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 50,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

