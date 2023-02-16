BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.11 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $4,106.43 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05838741 USD and is down -28.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $769.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

