Bitcoin SV Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $825.86 million and approximately $50.86 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $42.87 or 0.00171936 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,931.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00539415 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00050416 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000865 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
