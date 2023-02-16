Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.34 or 0.00070393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $303.75 million and $10.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00190256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00061097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.