Bitcoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $226.52 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $226.52 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $135.33 or 0.00549272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,637.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00174184 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00049766 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000902 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,312,912 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.