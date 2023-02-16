Bisichi (LON:BISI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $282.46

Shares of Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.46 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 240.60 ($2.92). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.10), with a volume of 381 shares changing hands.

Bisichi Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.32. The company has a market cap of £27.06 million and a P/E ratio of 212.50.

Get Bisichi alerts:

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.